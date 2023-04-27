Chart of the Day: Mall revenues cross pre-pandemic levels

Commercial malls were among the worst hit sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. However, fiscal year (FY) 2023 seems to have ended on a more cheerful note. Retail sales improved, so did rental yields. Mall operators’ revenues have surged past the pre-pandemic levels. (image) Chart 1 shows the stellar growth in revenue of 28 pan-India malls collated by Crisil Ratings. These malls have leasable space of around 18 million square feet spread across 17 cities. After...