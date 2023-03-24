Moneycontrol
Chart of the Day: India’s insured deposit pile isn’t high enough

Aparna Iyer   •

In FY22, about 50 percent of the deposit pile of banks was insured under deposit insurance which is lower than 60 percent in the US

While deposit insurance may be considered comfortable, the process of getting back one’s deposit after a bank failure is onerous
(image) The concept of deposit insurance has come in the spotlight after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on March 22 that a blanket deposit insurance is not under consideration. Big-pocketed investors such as hedge fund manager Bill Ackman pointed out that the absence of an implicit guarantee, a train wreck of deposit outflow awaits small regional US banks. After all, trust is running low after three US regional banks collapsed. Roughly 60 percent of the deposit pile of US...

