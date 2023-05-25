Chart of the Day: India tops the pack in APAC office property market

At the Asia-Pacific (APAC) level, India seems to be a preferred destination for global investors in real estate. In its recent report titled India High on Investors’ Agenda, Colliers India said that Private Equity (PE) investments in real estate have risen above pre-pandemic levels. It also highlighted that the total foreign flows into the country’s real estate sector between 2017 and 2022 surged three times from the prior six-year period, to US$26.6 billion. A region-wise break up shows that...