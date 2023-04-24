Chart of the Day | India takes backseat to China in steel output

The steel production map is changing in calendar 2023, with China taking the upper hand and India’s output appears to be taking a backseat. In the first quarter of 2023, China’s steel output rose by 6.1 percent while India’s output grew by half that level, at 3.1 percent. (see chart: Crude Steel Output – By Country) (image) After the end of COVID-related lockdowns and reopening after lunar holidays, China’s steel factories appear to have worked furiously to raise output. In...