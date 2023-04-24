Chart of the Day | India takes backseat to China in steel output

The steel production map is changing in calendar 2023, with China taking the upper hand and India’s output appears to be taking a backseat. In the first quarter of 2023, China’s steel output rose by 6.1 percent while India’s output grew by half that level, at 3.1 percent. (see chart: Crude Steel Output – By Country) (image) After the end of COVID-related lockdowns and reopening after lunar holidays, China’s steel factories appear to have worked furiously to raise output. In...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A capital idea whose time is coming
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT sector in middle of perfect storm, SEBI clarifies issue on insider trading, ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers