Chart of the Day: India a bright spot, but at the cost of high inflation 

The war in Ukraine, the sanctions on Russia, tightening financial conditions and China’s zero-COVID policy are some of the usual suspects behind ADB's Asia outlook revision

The Asian Development Bank has released its outlook supplement, which revises down economic growth in Asia and ups its inflation projections. The revisions are due to the usual suspects: the war in Ukraine, the sanctions on Russia, tightening financial conditions, China’s zero-COVID policy et al. As the accompanying tables show, India stands out as a beacon of high growth in the region. The cost of this growth, however, is high inflation. (image) (image)...

