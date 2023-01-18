HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: Imports resilient, non-petroleum exports better than expected

Manas Chakravarty   •

Despite the fall in commodity prices, imports other than of crude oil and of gold and silver were up 1.5 percent from a year ago

Exports of services have been comfortably higher than imports and the net balance on services trade has remained robust. (Representative image: Reuters)
That the external environment will slow down India’s exports is well-known. The 12.2 percent fall in merchandise exports in December 2022 from a year ago is along expected lines. Moreover, with lower inflation and commodity prices down, export prices too have been affected. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, for example, has fallen around 18 percent from its peak in end-August. Viewed from that perspective, exports haven’t done too badly. While petroleum products exports have slipped 42 percent from the August figure,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers