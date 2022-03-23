Chart of the Day | How many Fed rate hikes is the market pricing in? 

Now that US Fed chair Jerome Powell has said that 50 basis points hikes in the Fed Funds rate are on the table, what is the policy rate being priced in by the markets by the end of this calendar year? The accompanying chart, taken from the CME Fedwatch tool, gives the probabilities of where the Fed Funds rate will be on 14th December, the date of the last Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meet scheduled for this year. (image)...