HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | Global food inflation tapers

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

The FAO’s food price index fell for the second consecutive month but is still sharply above the level it was before Russia invaded Ukraine

A thread that runs through the narration of reasons is demand for food products stepping down in response to the sharp increase in prices. (Representative Image)
It’s the kind of news that will bring relief not only to governments and central banks, whose job it is to keep prices in check, but also the average person on the street. Global food inflation fell by 0.6 percent in May over April, which may not seem like much but still brings relief in these inflationary times. For India, a decline in edible oil prices matters since it imports a majority of its cooking oil requirement. However, the increase...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers