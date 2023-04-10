Chart of the Day: Global food inflation moderates further

Global food inflation remains on the back foot, a sign that will cheer consumers and policymakers around the world, even though farmers may not be that happy. Even in India, the situation seems to be improving. The FAO Food Price Index fell by 2.1 percent sequentially and is now at a level last seen in July 2021. The YoY decline was a sharp 20.5 percent. (image) What is heartening is that cereals played a key role, with a 5.6 percent sequential...