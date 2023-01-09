Chart of the Day: Global food inflation is down, but not out

Global food inflation remains down, a welcome sign for consumers and policymakers. The FAO Food Price Index for December reported its first YoY decline of 2022, falling by 2.4 percent over a year ago, even earlier than predicted a month ago. Much of this decline can be attributed to edible oil prices calming down. In December, the FAO said that lower import demand for palm oil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil contributed to lower prices. In fact, palm oil output...