English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: Fund managers sit on cash as visibility diminishes

    The banking crisis in the US and Europe is the latest headwind to strike the already choppy market and some funds are sitting on over 10 percent cash and have advised their investors to stay cautious

    March 22, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Fund managers sit on cash as visibility diminishes

    Religare Enterprises

    (image)   Uncertainty in the markets is so high that forget retail investors, even professional fund managers are afraid to place a bet. Media reports say that cash levels in the equity mutual fund space are at a two-year high of 6.2 percent, as shown in the chart below. The banking crisis in the US and Europe is the latest headwind to strike the already choppy market. Fund managers keep high levels of cash when their visibility is low. The last time the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis in US and Europe holds valuable lessons

      Mar 21, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Electricity usage likely to scale up this summer, US Fed needs to patch up infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers