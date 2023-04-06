Moneycontrol
Chart of the Day: Cotton mills set to spin a happier tale in FY24

Vatsala Kamat   •

Even as cotton prices trend lower from the all-time highs, spinning mills are hopeful that rising demand for yarn will give a leg-up to operating profitability

After a tough fiscal (FY) 2023 when profitability of spinning mills was crimped thanks to cotton prices hitting the highest-ever levels and yarn exports tumbling, the outlook for the current year FY2024 looks encouraging. For one, cotton prices are trending lower. From peak levels scaled in May 2022, cotton prices (both domestic and international) have fallen by 38 per cent until March this year (Chart 1). Besides, higher production of the crop likely in the ongoing cotton season could see...

