English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: Convincing recovery in capex among listed firms

    Capex growth in listed companies looks more convincing this time around with expenditure being more discretionary than maintenance driven

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    June 20, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Convincing recovery in capex among listed firms

    What’s surprising is the sudden and rather steep jump in listed companies’ capex from Rs 5.2 trillion in FY2017 to an expected Rs 7.6 trillion in FY2023.

    The combined capital expenditure (capex) of the Centre, State governments and listed companies has gained momentum since pandemic times. Without doubt, the Centre has been the engine of growth, especially in the last three years. But private sector capex (as seen in listed firms) is showing clear signs of recovery. (image) Chart 1 shows that the combined capex in India is expected to double from Rs 10-13 trillion between FY2017-19 period to around Rs 26 trillion by the end of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can greed be checked?

      Jun 19, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investors worried as manufacturing sector slumps, Manipur burns as identity pol...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers