Chart of the Day: Convincing recovery in capex among listed firms

What’s surprising is the sudden and rather steep jump in listed companies’ capex from Rs 5.2 trillion in FY2017 to an expected Rs 7.6 trillion in FY2023.

The combined capital expenditure (capex) of the Centre, State governments and listed companies has gained momentum since pandemic times. Without doubt, the Centre has been the engine of growth, especially in the last three years. But private sector capex (as seen in listed firms) is showing clear signs of recovery. (image) Chart 1 shows that the combined capex in India is expected to double from Rs 10-13 trillion between FY2017-19 period to around Rs 26 trillion by the end of...