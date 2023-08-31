Chart of the Day: Consumer firms’ ad spends rise but still below pre-Covid levels

advertising

The June quarter (Q1FY24) results of leading consumer staples and consumer goods companies shows an uptick in advertising (ad) spends both on a year-on-year (yoy) basis and sequentially. This is encouraging, especially since it comes after a lull of several quarters. The chart alongside (from a report by BNP Paribas) shows an increase in aggregate selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of sales, of six large consumer companies in Q1FY24. The report says that it expects the rise...