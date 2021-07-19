Chart of the Day: Coffee prices are on the boil

Coffee cup and coffee beans on table (Source: ShutterStock)

Coffee prices have been soaring in 2021. The chart alongside shows how prices of the two variants—Arabica and Robusta—have behaved on the international markets. Both varieties are up by 28-29 percent from the start of the year. The apex coffee industry association International Coffee Organization said that its monthly price indicator has risen for eight consecutive months and in June was at a level last seen in November 2016. (image) What is driving up prices? Consumption has remained resilient despite the global disruptions to...