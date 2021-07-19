MARKET NEWS

Chart of the Day: Coffee prices are on the boil

A combination of resilient demand and tight supplies are sending prices up, a boon for growers but marketers have a difficult task ahead of them

July 19, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
Coffee cup and coffee beans on table (Source: ShutterStock)

Coffee prices have been soaring in 2021. The chart alongside shows how prices of the two variants—Arabica and Robusta—have behaved on the international markets. Both varieties are up by 28-29 percent from the start of the year. The apex coffee industry association International Coffee Organization said that its monthly price indicator has risen for eight consecutive months and in June was at a level last seen in November 2016. (image) What is driving up prices? Consumption has remained resilient despite the global disruptions to...

