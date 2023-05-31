Chart of the Day: Chips are the new oil

(image) India's electronic consumption The contribution of electronics to the Indian economy has increased sharply over the years. Over the last seven years electronics consumption has increased by a CAGR of 11 percent, increasing from $55 billion to $117 billion (estimated FY23). After petroleum, electronics are the second largest imports in the country. The Indian government has recognized the role of electronics in the country and has offered various incentives to promote domestic production and exports. The government is incentivizing...