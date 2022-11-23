HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | China’s steel output growth comes at inopportune moment

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

A slowing global economy and geopolitics have hit steel demand. A tightly supplied market could have helped but China’s ramping up output

Representative image
Crude steel output data for October shows global steel output unchanged versus a year ago, sending a worrying signal about the global economy’s health. What’s more, you can’t blame this on China. The country’s steel output rose by 11 percent over a year ago, according to the World Steel Association, while the rest of the world’s steel output declined by 6.6 percent. However, compared to September, China’s steel output dipped while the rest of the world’s output increased. Much of the problem appears...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers