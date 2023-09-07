English
    Chart of The Day: Capex outlay in renewables set to leapfrog

    Growing adoption and favourable government policies have helped reduce module prices, in turn lowering costs

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    September 07, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
    Within renewables, solar and wind power capacity additions are taking the lead.

    India stands tall among peers in renewable energy as its commitment to capacity addition is growing. As it strives to slowly but surely reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, the country is enhancing opportunities for the private sector too, to accelerate adoption of clean fuels. (image) In a recent presentation, Crisil Ratings estimates capacity addition in renewables to rise by 33 per cent (20 gigawatt) per annum over the current and next fiscal years. The average capital outlay too, is...

