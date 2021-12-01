MARKET NEWS

Chart of the Day | Bank loans to large industries are finally picking up, show RBI data

Loans for buying consumer durables and credit card outstandings saw strong m-o-m growth in October, followed by trade advances

December 01, 2021
Chart of the Day | Bank loans to large industries are finally picking up, show RBI data

The sectoral deployment of bank credit shows that bank credit growth to large industries is finally turning positive. As the chart shows, month-on-month bank outstandings on account of credit to large industries went up by 0.5 percent in October from the preceding month. It’s yet another indication of the recovery in the economy. To be sure, year-on-year growth in non-food credit had risen to 7.27 percent as on November 5, 2021, the highest rate of growth since January 2020. But...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers