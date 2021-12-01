Chart of the Day | Bank loans to large industries are finally picking up, show RBI data

The sectoral deployment of bank credit shows that bank credit growth to large industries is finally turning positive. As the chart shows, month-on-month bank outstandings on account of credit to large industries went up by 0.5 percent in October from the preceding month. It’s yet another indication of the recovery in the economy. To be sure, year-on-year growth in non-food credit had risen to 7.27 percent as on November 5, 2021, the highest rate of growth since January 2020. But...