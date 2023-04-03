Chart of the Day | Asia’s Dividend Kings rule the roost

While many of the stocks in Nomura’s Dividend Kings’ list are from the commodity and financials’ sector, the risk of an economic downturn implies investors should steer clear of these sectors

Recently, we had written about nine dividend-paying stocks that are useful to ride the market volatility. Turns out, dividend as an investing is ripening in all of Asia in the next few months, according to a Nomura Research report. While dividends may have lost some allure due to the hardening of yields, the likelihood of a reversal in interest rate hikes due to fears of a recession could see them back in play. The Nomura analysts adopted a hybrid approach,...