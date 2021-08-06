Chart of the Day | A decline in global food prices is good news

This curve is one that’s taken very long to bend. It’s the second month in a row that the FAO Food Price Index has dipped over the preceding month. In July, the index declined by 1.2 percent over the previous month, but is still up by a massive 30.9 percent over a year ago. The year on year growth rate is going to remain high for some time due to the base effect, unless prices fall sharply. For now,...