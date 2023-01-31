HomeNewsOpinion

Central banks set to lift interest rates to 15-year highs as investor jitters grow

Financial Times   •

If central banks keep rates high for a protracted period or raise them by more than investors expect, the bond market rally could unravel.

As markets bet that interest rate rises will slow and , in the case of the US Federal Reserve, even go into reverse. But some investors have doubts.
Harriet Clarfelt and Kate Duguid in New York and Valentina Romei in London Leading central banks are due to raise interest rates this week to the highest levels since the financial crisis, stoking anxiety among some investors that this month’s bond market rally underestimates evidence of persistent inflation. Bond prices have rapidly rebounded since the start of the year from last year’s historic sell-off, as markets bet that interest rate rises will slow and, in the case of the US Federal...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers