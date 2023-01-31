Central banks set to lift interest rates to 15-year highs as investor jitters grow

Harriet Clarfelt and Kate Duguid in New York and Valentina Romei in London Leading central banks are due to raise interest rates this week to the highest levels since the financial crisis, stoking anxiety among some investors that this month’s bond market rally underestimates evidence of persistent inflation. Bond prices have rapidly rebounded since the start of the year from last year’s historic sell-off, as markets bet that interest rate rises will slow and, in the case of the US Federal...