Central banks are on the horns of a policy dilemma

Joseph Thomas
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

The persistence of inflation and the need to be expansionary to spur growth are trying to draw the cart in opposite directions

Inflation persistence is one of the serious policy dilemmas faced by central banks. This will continue to pull policymakers in opposing directions for some more time to come. This is similar in the case of both the US and India. The rate hikes in the US have led to a disinflationary effect to set in, but inflation is yet to come down. In fact, the rate of inflation is far away from the long-term inflation target of the Federal Reserve.

What comes to play at this juncture is the inflation-growth trade-off. This is not an easy call. While the general public may be preoccupied with high consumer prices, markets are almost always hooked on to the obvious growth narrative. At the end of the day, growth will be sacrificed to a certain extent for the sake of price stability. This is because the central banks are not in a position to accurately estimate the policy dosage required to exactly stop where it starts hurting the real economy. The monetary system is not like a machine which stops when the brakes are applied. Therefore, the pain will gradually set in and stay around for some time.

Weaker Dollar

The dollar index has moved down all the way down from 114 to 101, though it has moved up a little bit from the lows, reflecting a waning of the dollar’s strength. The cheaper dollar again sows the seeds of price pressures. The dollar weakness almost always translates into higher prices for commodities including gold and oil. These commodity prices have a cascading impact, through the exchange rate on to the prices of fuel and freight charges and transportation costs, and finally, the prices of articles like fruits and vegetables.