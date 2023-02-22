 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Central banks have flaws. But fixing them is fraught

Daniel Moss
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

The relationship between elected governments and central bankers is grounded in an uneasy dependency. Too much disruption to this arrangement and things can get messy

The Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. The central bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on June 23. (Source: Bloomberg)

Is central bank independence only for the good times? This is the uncomfortable question that iconic emerging markets are pushing to the fore. This is no crackpot fringe seeking a return to the gold standard or urging interest rates be placed entirely in the hands of elected officials. Proposals that might conceivably rein in autonomy, or nibble around the edges, have come from countries depicted as comers in global economics. Politicians and academics who want a refit of monetary affairs ought to be careful how — and where — they tread.

If proponents seeking to clip central bank power don’t pick their shots correctly, the course of economic life in their nations stands to be reshaped, and probably for the worse. A prior generation of leaders figured out, albeit under pressure from markets and the International Monetary Fund, that some kind of independent agency with a numerical inflation target was the least bad way to go. Not flawless, but more feasible than some of the alternatives. This is the terrain on which a struggle for policy direction is playing out in Brazil and South Africa. An earlier skirmish in Indonesia left the existing regime largely intact. Will other countries be as lucky, and will the debate be confined to EM?

It’s doubtful that times have changed so much to justify abandoning the core of the current hard-won model. That shouldn’t get in the way of reasonable suggestions. The problem is that it often does, and advocates of sensible, evolutionary change get shouted down — along with enthusiasts seeking to remake the system in a more pernicious manner.

Ideas recently floated in Jakarta, like adding a jobs aspect to Bank Indonesia’s remit, seem pretty benign; the Federal Reserve is charged with full employment as well as price stability. Is this somehow less desirable in an emerging market? Hardly. In South Africa, the ruling party wants the central bank to play a more active role in fostering jobs and growth. The African National Congress, which has held power since the end of Apartheid, has also sought to nationalize the Reserve Bank. In and of itself, this is perfectly reasonable: central bank decisions carry enormous consequence and are done in the name of the public. The Bank of England wasn’t owned by the state until 1946. The Swiss National Bank is still partly held by private investors.