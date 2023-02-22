Central banks have flaws. But fixing them is fraught

The Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. The central bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on June 23. (Source: Bloomberg)

Is central bank independence only for the good times? This is the uncomfortable question that iconic emerging markets are pushing to the fore. This is no crackpot fringe seeking a return to the gold standard or urging interest rates be placed entirely in the hands of elected officials. Proposals that might conceivably rein in autonomy, or nibble around the edges, have come from countries depicted as comers in global economics. Politicians and academics who want a refit of monetary affairs ought to be careful how — and where — they tread.

If proponents seeking to clip central bank power don’t pick their shots correctly, the course of economic life in their nations stands to be reshaped, and probably for the worse. A prior generation of leaders figured out, albeit under pressure from markets and the International Monetary Fund, that some kind of independent agency with a numerical inflation target was the least bad way to go. Not flawless, but more feasible than some of the alternatives. This is the terrain on which a struggle for policy direction is playing out in Brazil and South Africa. An earlier skirmish in Indonesia left the existing regime largely intact. Will other countries be as lucky, and will the debate be confined to EM?

It’s doubtful that times have changed so much to justify abandoning the core of the current hard-won model. That shouldn’t get in the way of reasonable suggestions. The problem is that it often does, and advocates of sensible, evolutionary change get shouted down — along with enthusiasts seeking to remake the system in a more pernicious manner.

Ideas recently floated in Jakarta, like adding a jobs aspect to Bank Indonesia’s remit, seem pretty benign; the Federal Reserve is charged with full employment as well as price stability. Is this somehow less desirable in an emerging market? Hardly. In South Africa, the ruling party wants the central bank to play a more active role in fostering jobs and growth. The African National Congress, which has held power since the end of Apartheid, has also sought to nationalize the Reserve Bank. In and of itself, this is perfectly reasonable: central bank decisions carry enormous consequence and are done in the name of the public. The Bank of England wasn’t owned by the state until 1946. The Swiss National Bank is still partly held by private investors.

Even the most credentialed inflation fighters ultimately depend on the political class for their power. Despite the howls of indignation that arise whenever someone suggests even a modicum of change, there’s nothing untouchable about independence. The Fed, seen globally as a template for independence, is always very sensitive to the mood on Capitol Hill. You won’t find it in the US Constitution; the system was created by Congress in 1913. The legislature can undo the American central bank anytime it wants. (Laws governing the Fed have been amended numerous times, some minor, others more substantial such as changes in the 1930s that produced the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.)

The most worrying contemporary contretemps is in Brazil. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a trenchant critic of high interest rates. He wants the nation’s inflation target, set at 3.25 percent for 2023 and 3 percent for the next two years, to be relaxed. This is often depicted as an assault on the central bank’s independence, a charge Lula’s team denies. “Lula doesn’t want to bring down anyone, he wants to bring down interest rates,” Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said last week. That’s fine as far as it goes: Brazil’s lawmakers are scarcely alone in preferring credit that’s easier rather the tighter. The panel that determines the target each year comprises ministers and the central bank chief. So, the political class weighing in isn’t a sin. And with a benchmark interest rate of 13.75 percent, it would be surprising if they weren’t anxious. Even some big Brazilian hedge funds concur the aspiration is too burdensome.

There’s nothing inherently vile about adjusting objectives. Changes happen, albeit rarely, in all kinds of places. New Zealand and Japan have tweaked ambitions over the past few decades. Even the Fed, in practice, raised its target in 2020 when it began aspiring to inflation that averages 2 percent over time. The Fed also amended its view of full employment to let US labor market gains reach more workers. (A jobs mandate didn’t make it into the legislation that passed Indonesia’s parliament in December, though provisions making permanent the ability to finance the budget in times of crisis did.)

Where tinkering becomes a problem is seeking to change the target when inflation clearly exceeds it. To jettison the goal for something less arduous looks like you are throwing in the towel — or, worse, decided it’s just too tough politically. There is also the question of motivation: Brazil has a history of authoritarian politics. Lula’s strongarm predecessor Jair Bolsonaro was reported to have regretted signing a law enshrining the central bank’s autonomy. Competing centers of power are troublesome, more so in a country with imperfect commitments to democracy and institutional norms.

Clearly, it matters who is doing the talking, their track record and what they hope to achieve. Central banks are very fallible: Fed Chair Jerome Powell used the word “transitory” to describe gathering inflation in 2021 and the Bank of Japan mistakenly took a step away from zero rates in 2000 just as the world was poised for a slowdown. The European Central Bank hiked rates in mid-2008 shortly before Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed. A few nips and tucks to laws or operating parameters shouldn’t be a capital offence, so long as members of the monetary policy committees aren’t the ones to hang.

Paul Tucker, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, fretted in his 2018 book about central banks becoming “overmighty citizens.’’ They certainly have accrued vast power and can act with alacrity, deploying huge resources. Small wonder that in moments of crisis, political systems have turned to central bankers, with their seemingly supernatural powers. Recall the fanfare when Mario Draghi became premier of Italy after eight years atop the ECB. When Greece teetered in 2011 with crippling debt, the country turned to Lucas Papademos, a former vice president of the ECB. Neither stint ended in glory.

For all their accomplishments, central bankers are probably best off staying in their lanes, as are the politicians seeking to steer them. Advice? Sure. But this is a relationship grounded in a sometimes uneasy dependency. The elected rely on monetary policymakers to keep the economy on track and take tough decisions. Lawmakers either share the credit for success or heap blame on them. The banks, for their part, depend on politicians for the authority they wield. Too much disruption to this arrangement and things can get messy. Watch for the first droplets of blood on the floor.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg