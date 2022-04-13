Cement price hikes key to offsetting spiralling costs

representative image

After tepid cement sales in the months of January and February due to Omicron-led restrictions, March brought hope of improved offtake. Although the March quarter (Q4FY2022) will end on a sombre note with hardly 1-2 per cent year-on-year (yoy) improvement in cement sales and weakness in profitability of cement firms. Yet, there is optimism in the air about improving sales prospects. Infrastructure and real estate are reverting to pre-Covid activity levels. This will support demand for cement in the months...