Cement is the pickaxes and shovels of India’s infrastructure rush

Through 2022-23, the Indian government’s capital expenditure is expected to touch Rs 7,50,246 crore. The money is to be spent on boosting infrastructure such as roads, highways and housing. Private capital too, is headed that way with large greenfield manufacturing projects on the anvil. That’s great news for infrastructure companies like L&T, Thermax and ABB but even better for those that will supply the raw materials for these projects. Of these, one key ingredient stands out - cement, which is why...