CBDCs: The fate of commercial banking rests with the State

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

The RBI’s concept note makes it clear that CBDCs can disrupt commercial banking and the choice of CBDC-type will determine the future of commercial banks, their role and even their existence

In two articles (here and here) written earlier this year, I had raised concerns over the impact of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on commercial banking. Interestingly and pertinently, this aspect, largely overlooked by economists and commentators, has been extensively raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a concept note released on October 7, 2022. The concept note has unequivocally acknowledged that CBDCs like the e-Rupee (e₹), in particular, retail-remunerated (interest bearing) CBDCs, which essentially allow opening of...

