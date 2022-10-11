English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    CBDCs: The fate of commercial banking rests with the State

    The RBI’s concept note makes it clear that CBDCs can disrupt commercial banking and the choice of CBDC-type will determine the future of commercial banks, their role and even their existence

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    October 11, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    CBDCs: The fate of commercial banking rests with the State

    Representative image

    In two articles (here and here) written earlier this year, I had raised concerns over the impact of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on commercial banking. Interestingly and pertinently, this aspect, largely overlooked by economists and commentators, has been extensively raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a concept note released on October 7, 2022. The concept note has unequivocally acknowledged that CBDCs like the e-Rupee (e₹), in particular, retail-remunerated (interest bearing) CBDCs, which essentially allow opening of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IT big boy TCS sets the earnings ball rolling, all eyes on macros

      Oct 11, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market's message for traders, digital currency's impact on commercial banking, IDBI Bank's privatisation plan may be mistimed and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers