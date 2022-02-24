Timing and design key to making digital rupee a success

Recent technological advances have ushered in a wave of new private-sector financial products and services, including digital wallets, mobile payment apps, and new digital assets such as cryptocurrency. These technological advancements have also led central banks across the globe to review the role of money in the digital age. According to BIS, nearly 90 countries are toying with the idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Union budget 2022-23 has announced that India will also launch its digital rupee...