English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Timing and design key to making digital rupee a success

    CBDC runs the risk of financial disintermediation, which can alter saving-investment strategy and impact banking system in India

    Aasheerwad Dwivedi
    February 24, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    Timing and design key to making digital rupee a success

    Recent technological advances have ushered in a wave of new private-sector financial products and services, including digital wallets, mobile payment apps, and new digital assets such as cryptocurrency. These technological advancements have also led central banks across the globe to review the role of money in the digital age. According to BIS, nearly 90 countries are toying with the idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Union budget 2022-23 has announced that India will also launch its digital rupee...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s margin move may make life hard for retail investor

      Feb 23, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How oil will behave, the chip pain, Chart of the Day, UP poll fireworks, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers