Cattle-smuggling from Assam to Bangladesh continues. Here’s why

Last month, the spotlight was again on the illicit cattle-smuggling in Assam following the arrest of a journalist in the border district of Dhubri. He was allegedly framed for exposing the nexus between a section of officials and the syndicates that export certain items to Bangladesh. The controversy compelled the government to transfer top ranking officers, including the superintendent of police.

Cattle-smuggling had come to a grinding halt but only for a few weeks when the lockdown was underway in Assam. Currently, smuggling has taken a hit, but cattle is still being ferried in small numbers to the border to be sent across to Bangladesh.

So, why is it so difficult to check cattle-smuggling in Assam?

There are many exit points along the porous India-Bangladesh border that facilitate the illicit trade. Rivers crisscross the border and there are villages at some locations very close to the zero line. At some locations along the border, residents have devised innovative methods for this purpose. Not long ago, a video showing how cattle is smuggled out over the fence had gone viral on social media. Supply to these vulnerable points is sustained by a combination of many factors.

Opposition parties and NGOs in Assam have levelled allegations about the involvement of a section of politicians and government officials in the illegitimate trade. It is also alleged that some self-styled nationalist outfits — which otherwise would be out in the open opposing this tooth and nail — have a tacit understanding with the smugglers. That the BJP-led government in Assam swung into action only after the arrest of the journalist bears testimony that it was reluctant to initiate measures to check the racket.

Inter-state cooperation which is required to stop cattle-smuggling is missing. Cattle are sourced mainly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and are brought to locations in north Bengal. A part of the consignment from Cooch Behar is ferried to the border zones in Dhubri which is supervised by agents alleged to be well-connected with politicians and officials. In the last one month, trucks carrying cattle at night which used to be a frequent sight along the highway, are nowhere to be spotted. This is because smugglers now prefer smaller vehicles to transport cattle so as to avoid detection.

Locals residing in these border districts have noticed a new modus operandi the smugglers use for unloading the cattle: The unloading is done at a safe distance from the Assam-West Bengal border (the international border with Bangladesh is at close proximity from here). If accosted by the police, they claim that it is personal cattle and not meant to be sent across to Bangladesh. Then, there are routes from the opposite direction in eastern Assam to Dhubri as well. Not long ago, vehicles laden with cattle were seized in eastern and central Assam. These routes are not as prolific but agents are able to despatch loaded trucks with cattle at regular intervals. So it is a fallacy that only Muslims are engaged with cattle-smuggling to Bangladesh.

The trade and slaughter of cattle is not unlawful in Bangladesh, and the demand is high. Incidentally, Jatropur, across Dhubri in Assam, has one of the largest cattle markets in Bangladesh. Some locals in the town who were earlier engaged with the illicit trade claim that many beef manufacturing units are dependent for supply upon the market, and many brokers in Jatropur had been concerned over the erratic supply from Dhubri.

Years ago, the Border Security Force (BSF) identified 65 cattle corridors along the border. It had recommended certain measures such as legislative provisions in the states, denial of public facilities such as railway for transporting cattle, and limiting the number of cattle that could be kept by an owner in the bordering areas. The report has been in cold storage for a long time. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regimes were unwilling to halt the illicit trade since there is a surplus of over-aged cattle in India. There were reports last year that the CBI had been tasked to conduct a probe but the racket continues to thrive.