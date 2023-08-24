CarTrade Tech’s focus on profitability at OLX soothes investor nerves

Cars

Highlights CarTrade is acquiring OLX’s classified business and car trading platform OLX’s classified business is profitable while the car trading platform is losing money CarTrade plans to integrate resources of both the companies and derive cost synergies Business gains from collaboration between the two entities vital for long term returns Acquiring a loss-making business is not the best way to spend one’s money, especially when the cost of funds has gone up. But investors do not seem to be too worried about CarTrade Tech’s...