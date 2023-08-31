Capital markets are reopening for Europe’s banks

europe banks

As summer ends and the sun loungers get stacked away so the seasonal demand from European banks to raise capital is reappearing. Financial institutions have issued senior bonds in dribs and drabs in recent months, but this week is seeing new supply in the riskiest form of subordinated debt — evidence that investors are becoming more comfortable in allocating fresh money to the region’s banks.

New subordinated debt deals offer the best gauge of appetite, after the March implosion of Credit Suisse Group AG prompted the Swiss regulator to cancel all of the lender's $17 billion of AT1 debt. Wiping out those bondholders effectively closed that market for several months. Additional Tier 1 capital bonds, also known as contingent convertibles, allow regulators to zero investors in the event of a bank failing. The asset class offers the highest yields for lending to financial firms, but accompanied by the largest risk of losses. A handful of deals has been brought in recent weeks, such as the $1.5 billion 8.5 percent perpetual issue from BNP Paribas SA in early August, but the sector has yet to fully regain confidence.

The outlook is improving. Tuesday saw 13 new European bond deals worth more than €18 billion ($20 billion), the most since June. Six were from financial issuers, with a couple of bank deals on the riskier side of the spectrum. A further five financial firms tapped the market on Wednesday.

The week’s highlight was a €750 million 8 percent AT1 offering from Belgian lender KBC Group NV. The order book exceeded €2 billion even though the yield spread on offer was reduced by nearly 40 basis points during the placement process. Further confirming increased risk appetite, Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, which is still in majority state ownership, was able to issue a four-year senior preferred deal with a coupon below 7 percent. It shows the summer lull is drawing to a close and investor demand is returning.

Yield spreads on European subordinated bank debt versus swap rates have steadily reduced most of the sudden widening seen in March. What would really encourage further subordinated new bank debt issuance would be a potential AT1 deal from UBS Group AG. It would be a major test of how investors view the Swiss national champion as it goes through the mammoth task of digesting the takeover of its major domestic competitor, and set the temperature for the wider subordinated debt market.

With UBS facing upcoming call dates for a large US dollar-denominated AT1 deal, as well as a smaller Singapore dollar issue, the lender may opt to reestablish its market presence. Speaking Thursday after announcing second-quarter results, UBS Chief Executive officer Sergio Ermotti said the bank is looking at the AT1 market but would not be drawn on possible timing. Existing UBS AT1 bonds trade at around 100 basis points above equivalent BNP debt in the secondary market, so a new dollar issue would likely offer a coupon close to 9.5 percent.

Other banks may also tap the market. France’s Societe Generale SA has announced it will be calling one of two possible existing AT1 deals that might need refinancing. Banco Santander SA said Thursday it won’t call an existing deal, with the Spanish lender deciding it would be uneconomic. Its six-year £500 million ($633 million) senior unsecured new deal last week came at the tail end of a series of sterling new issues and failed to be fully sold to investors, leaving the lead managers with surplus stock. The book had been more than one-and-a-half times covered, but a reduction of the indicated credit spread into final pricing resulted in orders being withdrawn. Investor appetite is there — but not at any price.

European issuers typically redeem subordinated debt at its first call date, despite there being no legal obligation, provided it’s viable to issue a replacement at an economically comparable level to the existing deal. It’s always reassuring to have easy access to capital of the riskiest nature. Similarly, investors feel much more confident in an institution if there is regular turnover in its perpetual debt so they’re not locked in as holders. However, regulators keep a close eye on banks maintaining sufficient core equity capital, so new issuance often dries up In times of stress as banks are discouraged from exercising those call options.

According to Eugene Fama's efficient market hypothesis, financial markets have no memory. There is some way to go before normal service is resumed in Europe’s capital markets, but it would certainly reinforce the theory if UBS brings a successful AT1 deal before the end of the year. This week’s renewed activity points to investor focus shifting again onto potential future juicy returns rather than worrying about past troubles — good news for European banks.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg