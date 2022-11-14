English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Capital goods firms in comfort zone on domestic capex revival

    Continued private sector capex revival in last few quarters is reflected in better order flows for capital goods firms. Will global risks, weak rupee and rising interest rates play spoilsport?

    Vatsala Kamat
    November 14, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Capital goods firms in comfort zone on domestic capex revival

    Representative image

    Highlights Rise in IIP and tax collections reflect improving economic activity Private capex expansion brightens prospects for capital goods firms Make-in-India, PLI scheme, etc. to boost manufacturing in due course Domestic order flows in Sept. quarter rise year-on-year Concerns persist over ramifications of geopolitical tensions Margins likely to expand by 200-300 bps in FY2023 In the last few weeks, domestic macroeconomic data along with decent September quarter performance of the large capital goods firms have dispersed clouds of gloom over the sector. On Saturday, Reserve Bank of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The inflation tanker’s beginning to turn

      Nov 11, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas investments does not hedge against a weak rupee, cryptos heading for a burial, EV makers need to pay attention to safety, aviation sector in turbulence, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers