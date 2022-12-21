HomeNewsOpinion

Can the GST Council walk the FM talk?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Nirmala Sitharaman is seeking ways to widen the GST tax base with support from the state governments. This is imperative to improve revenue buoyancy, as is efforts to curb tax evasion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: ANI)
Highlights Tax frauds remain a problem in GST structure Tax evasion weakens buoyancy in revenue mop-up An economic slowdown can affect tax collections going forward Need to widen the GST base as suggested by the FM and also formulate ways to stop evasion without scaring taxpayers Even five-and-a-half years after the launch of India's GST (goods and service tax) in July 2017, underpayment and evasion remain a big headache for the new indirect tax system. On the face of it, the persistence of tax...

