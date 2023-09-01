Can Swiggy, Zomato satisfy India’s jobs hunger?

Gig work through such platforms essentially function as a shock absorber during sudden job loss or protracted unemployment. However, it is not seen as a long term option by the platform workers themselves

Highlights A Niti Aayog study estimated that in 2020-21, there were 77 lakh workers in the gig economy, projected to rise to 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30 While the NITI Aayog suggested that India needs to bet on platformised gig work in a big way to meet its jobs challenge, the reality for gig workers is quite different An NCAER Survey looks at the gig economy from all angles, on the benefits to workers, the risks they face, comparison of wages with...