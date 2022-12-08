 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra revive Congress in time for the coming assembly polls?

Anita Katyal
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

There are no ready explanations for the indifference shown by the Gandhis in these elections. Is the family biding its time, waiting for the party to throw up its hands in defeat, and ask it to take charge?

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right) during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Congress/Twitter)

Faced with a complete rout in Gujarat, the Congress drew a degree of comfort from its victory in Himachal Pradesh on December 8 when results to the assembly elections to both the states were announced. The result in the hill state is, at best, a consolation prize for the Congress whose footprint has shrunk steadily over the years.

Gujarat today joined the list of states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu where the grand old party has been reduced to a bit player. In addition, it is struggling to stay afloat in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Congress is predictably relieved that it managed to emerge victorious in an assembly election after four years. The Himachal Pradesh win has given the party hope that it can bounce back in states where it has a substantial vote share, and is locked in a bipolar contest.

But, at the same time it has also to contend with the harsh reality that the party recorded its worst performance in Gujarat, winning a paltry 17 seats. Though it was evident at the very outset that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would retain Gujarat, it is inexplicable why the Congress chose not to put up even a semblance of a fight in the western state. This was in sharp contrast to the 2017 assembly polls when former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive campaign succeeded in bringing down the BJP’s tally to 99 seats, while the Congress scored a respectable 77.

There is no doubt that the Congress benefited to a large extent from the protests led by young leaders such as Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani, but Gandhi's untiring efforts were also a factor as his involvement galvanised the party cadre and raised the profile of the campaign.

This time Gandhi decided to stay away from the two states, having busied himself with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party in Gujarat was virtually invisible in the field, the candidates were starved of funds, left to fend for themselves with no help forthcoming from the central leadership, while its micro-level strategy of moving from ‘maidans to mohallas’ just did not work. The result is there for all to see. The party managed to fritter away the gains it had made five years ago when it had a respectable 41 percent vote share. This time the Congress crashed to 27 percent, a low from which it will be difficult to recover.