Can Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra revive Congress in time for the coming assembly polls?

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right) during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Congress/Twitter)

Faced with a complete rout in Gujarat, the Congress drew a degree of comfort from its victory in Himachal Pradesh on December 8 when results to the assembly elections to both the states were announced. The result in the hill state is, at best, a consolation prize for the Congress whose footprint has shrunk steadily over the years.

Gujarat today joined the list of states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu where the grand old party has been reduced to a bit player. In addition, it is struggling to stay afloat in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Congress is predictably relieved that it managed to emerge victorious in an assembly election after four years. The Himachal Pradesh win has given the party hope that it can bounce back in states where it has a substantial vote share, and is locked in a bipolar contest.

But, at the same time it has also to contend with the harsh reality that the party recorded its worst performance in Gujarat, winning a paltry 17 seats. Though it was evident at the very outset that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would retain Gujarat, it is inexplicable why the Congress chose not to put up even a semblance of a fight in the western state. This was in sharp contrast to the 2017 assembly polls when former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive campaign succeeded in bringing down the BJP’s tally to 99 seats, while the Congress scored a respectable 77.

There is no doubt that the Congress benefited to a large extent from the protests led by young leaders such as Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani, but Gandhi's untiring efforts were also a factor as his involvement galvanised the party cadre and raised the profile of the campaign.

This time Gandhi decided to stay away from the two states, having busied himself with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party in Gujarat was virtually invisible in the field, the candidates were starved of funds, left to fend for themselves with no help forthcoming from the central leadership, while its micro-level strategy of moving from ‘maidans to mohallas’ just did not work. The result is there for all to see. The party managed to fritter away the gains it had made five years ago when it had a respectable 41 percent vote share. This time the Congress crashed to 27 percent, a low from which it will be difficult to recover.

There are no ready explanations for the indifference shown by the Gandhis in these elections. Did the family enter into a pact with the BJP following Sonia Gandhi’s and Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case that the Congress leaders stay away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state in these elections?

Or is this the Gandhis sending out a clear and unequivocal message to their detractors that since they have now stepped aside in accordance with their wishes, it is up to the party to do its best in the electoral field. Is it a well-planned long-term strategy to demonstrate that the Congress cannot do without the Gandhi family? Is the family biding its time, waiting for the party to throw up its hands in defeat, and ask it to take charge as it happened when Sitaram Kesari was Congress President? The answers are up in the air.

To some extent, Mallikarjun Kharge’s ascension as Congress President a couple of months before the assembly polls appears well-timed as it provided a ready excuse for Rahul Gandhi to shrug off his responsibility in these elections. It is under Kharge’s watch that the Congress will head into important elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. It will be left to Kharge to ensure a Congress victory in these polls while the Gandhis will play a ‘secondary’ role. Of these states, Karnataka is crucial as a victory for the Congress in this southern state has the potential to galvanise other opposition parties to pursue the formation of a non-BJP front in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Having left it to the Kharge-led party to handle matters, Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a Bharat Jodo Yatra with the stated purpose of raising people’s issues such as price rise and unemployment, and sending out a message of unity. While it is expected that this mass contact programme will enthuse the otherwise dispirited Congress workers, it is essentially aimed at reviving Rahul Gandhi’s image which has been badly dented following the BJP’s highly successful campaign projecting him as a non-serious leader.

Rahul Gandhi may well succeed in this mission but the challenge is to maintain the momentum generated by the yatra. The raging factional battles witnessed in the states, be it Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Karnataka, need to be dealt with firmly. Organisational weakness in the party structure will have to be necessarily addressed, and a succession plan put in place in states. For instance, the lack of strong state leaders was among the chief reasons that the Congress was unable to enthuse voters in Gujarat this time.

It is the same story in other states where entrenched vested interests have not allowed a fresh leadership to emerge. The Congress could set the ball rolling by holding elections for the party’s working committee and the posts of state unit presidents. Not only would an election usher in a more representative leadership, but it will also be more assertive and independent.

More importantly, there has to be greater ideological clarity in the party. The Congress is unlikely to go far if it persists in its attempts to emulate the BJP’s Hindutva agenda with Rahul Gandhi’s temple run. The Congress should realise that the BJP’s Hindu credentials have not just been accepted but internalised by the electorate. Instead of falling into this trap, it would serve the Congress better if it sticks to bread-butter issues.

However, changing the mindset of the voter will prove to be a tough challenge. The Congress needs a strong, credible leader for this task. As of now, Rahul Gandhi has not acquired that status. It is to be seen if the Bharat Jodo Yatra will prove a turning point for him personally.