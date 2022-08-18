Can privatisation crowd out net real investment?

The privatisation of state-owned enterprises, along with liberalisation and globalisation, has been a key element in the structural reform policies adopted by successive Indian governments since 1991. The gains from privatisation are usually argued to come from efficiency gains, driven by the profit motive of private agents in an economy. Another significant gain often suggested comes from earnings or revenue to the state that can then be redeployed for spending in areas that the private sector will not undertake, as...