Can K Annamalai change the narrative on corruption in Tamil Nadu? 

On Tamil New Year’s Day, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai kept his promise of seeking to expose the “web of ill-gotten wealth” of DMK ministers and their family members. He released the “DMK Files”, a compendium of assets of various DMK bigwigs from Chief Minister Stalin and his family members to his ministers and their families. The expose also contained accusations of kickbacks and money laundering. While Annamalai promised that more tranches would be released later, the DMK...