Can India-UK trade talks deliver a Diwali dhamaka?

The UK has upped the ante in trade talks with India. At the end of his two-day visit to India last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed the hope that the two countries could clinch a free trade agreement (FTA) by Diwali in October. “As the next round of talks begins here next week, we are telling our negotiators, get it (FTA) done by Diwali in October,” media reports quoted Johnson as saying in New Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister...