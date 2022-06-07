English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Can Geneva meet launch WTO 2.0 for a post-COVID world?  

    India should take a major initiative at MC12 next week as it has a lot at stake on issues that are going to be discussed

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    June 07, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    Can Geneva meet launch WTO 2.0 for a post-COVID world?  

    Many trade experts wonder whether global institutions such as the United Nations are better forums than the WTO to negotiate on issues relating to e-commerce

    The World Trade Organization (WTO) is facing a tough test. With nations across the globe increasingly tilting towards bilateral, regional, and mega-regional trade agreements, the global body needs to reinvent itself — WTO 2.0 — to keep the multilateral trading framework from falling apart. Starting next week, the WTO will brainstorm on how to make a rules-based multilateral trading system work at a time a tetra-headed crisis — economic, health, environmental, and security challenges — is staring at the world. Delayed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are you set for a rate hike tomorrow?

      Jun 6, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tricky terrain for OPEC, global food inflation loses sting, shifting sands in FMCG and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers