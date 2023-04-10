 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Congress recover amid restless scions, Rahul Gandhi’s risky political bets, and Mallikarjun Kharge’s weak hand?

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Apr 10, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Younger leaders who got a leg up thanks to Rahul Gandhi have also been the first to lose confidence in him. The wrong kind of leaders in Rahul’s coterie and a politically risky obsession with cornering BJP on anti-corruption is shaping new dynamics in the post-Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Rahul Gandhi.

Former defence minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony's exit may not be a big loss for the Congress for he was no rooted leader who had risen through the ranks, but it certainly is indicative of the growing restlessness among the scions of prominent political families over their future.

Team Rahul’s Disintegration

Prior to Anil Antony, some of the much-feted 'Gen-Next' of the Congress and close aides of Rahul Gandhi such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh had jumped ship to explore opportunities even in ideologically opposite political turf.

Sushmita Dev, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ashok Tanwar and Jaiveer Shergill had also left in search of better career prospects in politics. These young leaders were convinced that the revival of the Congress is not possible in the foreseeable future. They clearly lacked faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who was otherwise instrumental in their exceptional rise in the Congress.