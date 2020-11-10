Bypoll Results | BJP consolidates its position, Congress has reason to worry

The headline-grabbing electoral battles were waged in Bihar and 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. But there were several smaller but significant turf wars fought on 31 assembly seats across 10 states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might have won most of these as well. It is likely to interpret it as vindication of the policies of the central government and continued popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi even in the face of the migrants’ crisis and economic distress because of COVID-19.

A closer look at the results, however, can help us read the tea leaves of how politics is likely to unfold in these states.

What sticks out is the continued decimation of the Congress across several states. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is on its way to win at least 19 of the 28 seats that went to polls, and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is now safe.

The vote shares, however, would trouble the Congress. The BJP bagged in excess of 50 percent, the Congress over 40 percent and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over 5 percent. It now remains to be seen if BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a berth in the Union Cabinet.

If the Congress had lost Madhya Pradesh because of its internal travails, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa consolidated his position with the BJP winning both the bypolls to take place in the state.

The Lingayat leader had been under pressure from within his party, with calls by a section — which is believed to have the blessings from Delhi — that he should quit.

The BJP won the bypolls on the two seats that went to the polls — Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira. The Sira seat is in south Karnataka, where the BJP has never before managed to secure its deposit, is in the Vokkaliga heartland.

Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who has been facing corruption allegations, was entrusted with micromanaging the election on the seat, and delivered on his father’s trust.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led his party to a lead in five of the seven bypolls at the time of writing this article.

Interestingly, the BSP, which never contests assembly bypolls if it is not in power, also fielded its candidates. The battle was mostly to earn bragging rights within the opposition space as to which of the three principal players — the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BSP and the Congress — is the main challenger to the BJP in the 2022 assembly polls, which are 15-months away.

While the BJP secured 35 percent votes, the SP followed with over 24 percent, the BSP with a little over 18 percent and Congress nearly 9 percent. The runner up tag went to the SP, which was leading in two of the seven seats.

The Congress, under party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has invested much effort in recent months in UP and would be disappointed with its performance. Important Congress leaders such as former Unnao MP Anu Tandon and also BSP legislators have joined the SP in the last fortnight.

Another sidelight was the contest between upcoming Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad’s fledgling Azad Samaj Party and the BSP in Bulandshahr. The BSP easily brushed aside the challenge. Azad hopes to succeed Mayawati as the unquestioned Dalit leader of UP.

In Gujarat, the BJP swept all the eight seats, at least five of whose candidates had crossed over from the Congress to contest on BJP tickets. However, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s real test will be leading his party to a victory in the civic polls that are due.

In Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won both the seats, but again the story was of the Congress decimation and the BJP buttressing its position as the principal opposition party in the state. The BJD secured a vote share of 52.5 percent, the BJP nearly 38 percent and the Congress a meagre 8 percent.

Similarly, the BJP was leading in the only assembly seat that went to the polls in Telangana — again underscoring its success in the state in the Lok Sabha polls where it displaced the Congress as the principal opposition party to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The Congress saved some blushes with its win in the lone bypoll in Chhattisgarh’s Marwahi seat, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sending out a message that he remains popular.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress coalition won a seat each of the two that went to the polls in the state. Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s brother Basant winning the Dumka seat by defeating BJP’s Lois Marandi.

In Haryana, the Congress retained the Baroda seat, with its candidate Indu Raj defeating BJP candidate and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

The BJP and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party is currently facing protests over the Centre’s farm laws, and the heavy defeat is both an embarrassment to the government while a shot in the arm for Congress leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The BJP also won four of the five seats that went to the polls in Manipur. It secured over 40 percent votes, while rival Congress could get only 25 percent votes. An independent candidate won the fifth seat.

Overall, the BJP has reason to cheer—at a time when there is a pandemic and a pandemic-amplified economic stress, the voters have not gravitated away from where they were a year ago during the general elections. For the same reason, the Congress must be concerned. Election after election it seems to be failing to find its footing.