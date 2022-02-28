English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    By invading Ukraine, Putin puts India in a spot

    The Indian economy will be badly affected by the war and the sanctions, nipping the recovery in the bud

    Subir Roy
    February 28, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    By invading Ukraine, Putin puts India in a spot

    (Image: Shutterstock)

    Just when the omicron infection wave was abating and the country was getting ready to get back to the path of high economic growth, the war in the Ukraine launched by President Putin of Russia has put a huge question mark over that recovery. How long the conflict will continue is unknown but what is known is the immediate economic threat it poses for India. In today’s interconnected world if the global economic recovery is threatened then so is India’s. Right...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine on the boil, how should investors play?

      Feb 25, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Cues for market bottom, Weekly Tactical, winds of change for HUL, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers