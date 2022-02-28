By invading Ukraine, Putin puts India in a spot

(Image: Shutterstock)

Just when the omicron infection wave was abating and the country was getting ready to get back to the path of high economic growth, the war in the Ukraine launched by President Putin of Russia has put a huge question mark over that recovery. How long the conflict will continue is unknown but what is known is the immediate economic threat it poses for India. In today’s interconnected world if the global economic recovery is threatened then so is India’s. Right...