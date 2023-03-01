 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
By embracing the private sector, India's military-industrial complex is now on the right track

Raj Shukla
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Aatmanirbharta in defence, unlike the earlier self-reliance push through PSUs, is focussed on tapping the innovation and capabilities of private enterprise, startups and foreign partners. The defence bureaucracy must implement the reform-minded political leadership’s vision

Defence which was once viewed as an unproductive endeavour is now being seen as a tool for acquiring strategic heft and revenue generation. (Representative image)

Aero India 2023 held earlier this month in Bengaluru was reported to have firmed up 266 partnerships, 201 MOUs, 53 major announcements, nine product launches and a dozen transfer of technologies. There has also been some scepticism with regard to focus and outcomes. The mega-event is a good occasion for sombre reflection on Project Aatmanirbharta in Defence (Project AID).

Self-Reliance: Then And Now

Self-reliance was always a part of the Indian state’s lexicon in defence. But the manner in which it panned out in practice, was not quite aatmanirbhar. The principal stakeholders - the armed forces were at best onlookers, the private sector was categorically excluded, and the startup experiment had not even been seeded.

DRDO and defence PSUs monopolised the main effort. It was a mixed bag really – dotted with a few successes, but in the main, one of  sub-optimality and inefficiencies.  It led to a predicament whereby India became one of the largest importer of arms (accounting for 11 percent of global arms sales) while exposing the vulnerability of our supply chains.