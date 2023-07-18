Buyout groups raise debt against portfolios to return cash as dealmaking slows

Jul 18, 2023 / 04:17 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Firms typically seek to return cash to investors as they gear up for a new cycle of fundraising

Will Louch, Antoine Gara and Chris Flood Private equity fund managers are borrowing against asset portfolios to return cash to investors as they struggle to exit investments, adding another layer of debt to the loans financing their corporate buyouts. Firms are increasingly resorting to the technique, called net asset value financing, because rising debt costs and concern over the economy are making it difficult for them to sell or list the companies they own. Texas-based Vista Equity Partners and Sweden’s Nordic Capital...