Buyback Norms: Welcome amendments but more needs to be done

Jayant Thakur
Dec 23, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

Buybacks through stock markets have often been abused and their phasing out is welcome. But Sebi needs to incorporate more safeguards to ensure fair treatment to all

SEBI’s decision to allow revision of the buyback price would give more flexibility to companies to make the offer more attractive. (Source: ShutterStock/Representative image )

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to implement, to begin with, some of the recommendations made by an expert group headed by Keki Mistry as detailed in a consultation paper circulated on November 16, 2022, for public comments. Phasing out of buyback through the stock market route was one of the more substantial changes accepted for implementation. Other changes accepted include increasing the minimum utilisation of funds earmarked for buyback through this route from the existing 50 percent to 75 percent and creating a separate window for such buybacks. The markets regulator has also decided to allow an upward revision of the buyback price under the tender route till just one day before the record date.

The laws governing the buyback of shares were liberalised in 1998. Until then, the buyback of shares to reduce the capital needed to go through a complex process of court approval. The share capital was seen as a protective cushion for creditors that could be diluted only in exceptional cases. However, it was realised that flexibility of capital restructuring through buyback could be beneficial - with appropriate safeguards in place, healthy companies could return excess monies to shareholders.

Buyback is comparable to dividend payout, as that too enables the return of excess funds to shareholders. But dividend payout involves giving monies even to those shareholders who would rather keep it with the company. Also, different shareholders face differing tax treatment of dividends. In comparison, a buyback gives shareholders an option to participate in the process and decide on the number of shares that they would like to offer.

Buyback has been permitted primarily through three routes – open market, tender offer (or reverse rights) and book-building. The open market route has been controversial due to alleged abuse. Announcing a high-priced buyback through the stock market was an easy way to manipulate the share price. The company may not even buy shares even if they were available at a lower price. Often aspiring arbitrageurs who buy shares hoping to sell to the company at a higher price get trapped.

Buyback through the stock market route also involves management claiming better wisdom than the market. Worse, they could use company funds to prop up the share price. The Expert Group has recommended that rightly this route be phased out by 2025. SEBI has decided that the phase out will happen in a gradual manner. However, if there is consensus that this route was undesirable, why not eliminate it immediately? Why let the abuse go on for another three years?

Anyway, SEBI will now require that at least 75 percent of the amount committed for market buybacks should be actually used, as compared to the current 50 percent. This is a fair move, as it will curb non-serious buyback announcements that are meant only to manipulate stock prices.