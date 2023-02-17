 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Business, friendship and southern goals: Behind AAP’s growing ties to KCR's BRS

Sayantan Ghosh
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Both Kejriwal and KCR are struggling to gain more clout in the crowded opposition space and hope that a united front brings synergies to their limitless political ambitions. Watch out for what these two parties do in the Karnataka assembly polls

Telangana CM KCR (left) with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Image: PTI/File)

The inquiry into the alleged Delhi liquor scam has revealed connections that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may have made with the southern business circuit. The AAP's bonhomie with Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) indicates that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal hopes to achieve a significant political breakthrough in southern India. He will be able to further his political ambitions and AAP’s financial needs in the process.

Since the founding of the AAP in 2012, Arvind Kejriwal has taken keen interest in the southern states. A chunk of the funding for the 2015 Delhi assembly elections reportedly came from Karnataka and Maharashtra corporate associations and individuals. Recall that AAP had initially succeeded in forging important ties with Bollywood personalities who backed Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption movement.

Kejriwal's Need For Allies

AAP required a new gateway to the south of the Vindhyas since Kejriwal eventually lost all of those relationships and the political organisation of the party was never strong in the south. This could explain the deepening collaboration between the AAP and the BRS in everything from parliamentary matters to joining forces in various states. There is a significant difference between the AAP-BRS and AAP-TMC ties. The latter was essentially a personal relationship between Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.